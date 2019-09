The Obamas Might Make This City Their Home

After the Obamas left the White House, they moved into a nine-bedroom mansion in Washington, D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood . It's the same home inhabited by Woodrow Wilson and William Howard Taft after they both served as president. The Obamas initially rented the nine-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom house but then purchased it in May for $8.1 million with the plan to stay there until Sasha's 2019 high school graduation. Construction workers were recently photographed putting up a brick wall in front of the secret-service-protected house and making the garage into an office. The Obamas have also had a home in Chicago since 2005, which the Secret Service and Chicago police are guarding.