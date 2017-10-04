The Obamas Might Make This City Their Home

The Obamas could soon be adding to their collection of homes, according to Page Six. Sources told the outlet they'd seen the family touring an apartment on New York City's Upper East Side.
The home is located at 10 Gracie Square, a 15-floor, 43-apartment building near New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's Gracie Mansion. It's got an underground garage and lots of security, along with an inside basketball court and gym. Sources in real estate told Page Six it looked like someone was in the process of buying a $10 million duplex apartment in the building, though they didn't know who it was.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment has a fireplace in the library as well as the master bedroom, according to Curbed. An elevator opens up right into the apartment, and there are huge windows in the living room, dining room, and bedrooms that overlook the East River. Public figures including China's former first lady and heiress Gloria Vanderbilt have lived there, according to the listing.
After the Obamas left the White House, they moved into a nine-bedroom mansion in Washington, D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood. It's the same home inhabited by Woodrow Wilson and William Howard Taft after they both served as president. The Obamas initially rented the nine-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom house but then purchased it in May for $8.1 million with the plan to stay there until Sasha's 2019 high school graduation. Construction workers were recently photographed putting up a brick wall in front of the secret-service-protected house and making the garage into an office. The Obamas have also had a home in Chicago since 2005, which the Secret Service and Chicago police are guarding.
The family spends a lot of time in New York City, according to Vanity Fair, so it's possible they're looking for a more permanent place to crash there. They'd also be a shorter distance from Harvard to visit Malia.
