Why The Obamas' Home Is Under Construction

TMZ recently shared photos of construction workers building a brick wall in front of the Obamas' home in Washington, D.C. The Secret Service is already protecting the house, but it looks like the family's adding some extra security measures. They're also getting their two-car garage converted into an office and bathroom so they've got plenty of space to work.
The Obamas decided to rent the 8,200-square-foot mansion before they left the White House. It's located in Washington, D.C.'s upscale Kalorama neighborhood, where Woodrow Wilson and William Howard Taft also lived after their presidencies. Joe Lockhart, who served as White House press secretary under Bill Clinton, owned it at the time. It has nine bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a gated courtyard, built-in bookshelves, and windows that span an entire wall in the family room, Today reports. Its most recent renovation was in 2011.
Advertisement
The family moved into the house in January. In May The Washington Post reported that they bought it for $8.1 million. They plan to live there at least until Sasha graduates from high school in 2019. "Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property," Obama spokesperson Kevin Lewis said in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times.
After noticing the construction on the Obamas' D.C. home, Twitter users couldn't help but crack jokes about Trump's proposed Mexico border wall.
So Obama is building a Great Wall ? Nice! pic.twitter.com/qqCPlDnCOA— MOAB (@GigiTracyXO) January 6, 2017
The difference between Obama's wall and Trump's wall is that Obama's wall will actually be paid for when it's done.— B (@fairandlogical) January 8, 2017
The family also owns a house in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood, which they bought back in 2005, The Chicago Tribune reports. It's unclear if they'll return there, but they are planning to set up an Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which will host various projects to improve the city.
Advertisement