Aziz Ansari Just Got Hannah Horvath-ed

What drew the trade publication to make the bold proclamation? Ansari is part of a generation that sees the importance of the internet, for one. Variety reports that he's one of the only creators that sees the importance of streaming services over traditional TV. It goes beyond that, though. When he's writing and observing, the internet actually rules everything around him, Wu-Tang style. From dating apps to social media and even eating and getting around, being connected is part of everyday life.