Aziz Ansari Just Got Hannah Horvath-ed

It was bound to happen with the success of his Netflix series, Master of None, but comedian Aziz Ansari just got the Hannah Horvath treatment. That's right, Variety just declared the actor the voice of his generation. To be clear, that's the magazine's own opinion, not Ansari's own.
What drew the trade publication to make the bold proclamation? Ansari is part of a generation that sees the importance of the internet, for one. Variety reports that he's one of the only creators that sees the importance of streaming services over traditional TV. It goes beyond that, though. When he's writing and observing, the internet actually rules everything around him, Wu-Tang style. From dating apps to social media and even eating and getting around, being connected is part of everyday life.
"He talks the language of a generation who lives online," Netflix's Ted Sarandos wrote for Variety.
Netflix's chief content officer added that Ansari's platform allows him full creative freedom. By removing himself from the rules of traditional television, Ansari got to shoot scenes in black and white, in complete silence, and even Italian. And the risks have paid off. Like Hannah from Girls landing a spot in a major writing program for her way with words, Ansari managed to get back-to-back Emmy nominations for his writing.
"He knows his material, he knows his audience and he knows how to connect his material and his audience with a remarkable hit rate," Sarandos continued. "With his track record, there are no ideas from Aziz that I can dismiss without long consideration."
Whether or not his fellow millennials see him as an accurate representation of themselves, there's no denying that Ansari's work is resonating with viewers and critics alike. Award nominations aside, Ansari is excited to work on the show's third season, but isn't rushing into it. Instead, he's taking his time to figure things out, which is one more thing that he has in common with Horvath.
