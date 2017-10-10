“We have this sense of responsibility to create that sustainability on a cultural level,” says Arsala. Meaning that the Benetton-esque tokenism/checking the diversity boxes that exists in mainstream America will no longer exist if Browntourage has anything to do with it. “We’re so necessary right now,” she continues. “I see Browntourage as phase one, and phase two is I want to see people like me in those executive offices, on those editorial boards, in these positions of decision-making [and] power, because there’s only so much that can be done [from the outside]. It has to also come from within.”