Oh yes, like clockwork, we get to the part where a woman's ambition and desire for a successful career is somehow turned against her. It's all the more disappointing that this comes from Tim, who, from the little we've seen of him, looks to be a supportive partner. As a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, he should more than understand that some jobs don't keep 9-5 hours. Abramson cares about her clients — that's part of what makes her such a good defense attorney. The implication that giving that kind of attention to her professional life automatically means a detrimental personal life is an idea that women have been fighting for decades.