Taylor Swift Just Made A Meaningful Gesture To An Injured Female Officer In Las Vegas

Following the tragic Las Vegas shooting that took place this past Sunday, Taylor Swift sent several bouquets of flowers to the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, CA, after it was reported that one of their officers was shot while attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
Kimberlee Binder, who, according to People is an Intel Analyst with the LAPD, posted a photo Monday of colorful arrangement of sunflowers, Gerbera daisies, and roses. Accompanying the photo, Binder wrote, "Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect."
A news release posted on the LAPD Foothill Community Police Station's Facebook page yesterday reported that several off-duty LAPD employees attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival and one officer was "struck by gunfire" while there. The release also reported that the female officer is now stable and expected to make a full recovery.
This act of kindness from Taylor Swift came several hours after she posted a public reaction on Twitter. Yesterday morning, the singer tweeted, "There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families." It seems that she channeled those feelings of helplessness and sorrow into lifting up the LAPD with a gift.
In times like these it's easy to feel hopeless, and like there's not much you can do to help — but that couldn't be farther from the truth. If you want to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, and try to prevent these types of attacks from happening again, there are four things you can do right now. Learn how you can help those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.
