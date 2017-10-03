See The Final British Vogue Cover Before Edward Enninful Takes Over

Much has been said about Edward Enninful taking the helm as British Vogue’s new editor-in-chief. He’s assembled his dream team, creating a masthead that reads like the coolest who’s who in the industry: He's hired supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss and filmmaker Steve McQueen as contributing editors, enlisted makeup extraordinaire Pat McGrath as beauty editor-at-large, and brought on Grace Coddington as a contributor. Change is in the air, his friend (and now coworker) Campbell noted when she shaded the previously all-white staff of the magazine under longtime editor-in-chief Alexandra Schulman's direction.
When Enninful assumed his role at the beginning of August, the industry wondered where his creative vision and aesthetic would take the magazine. "Diversity is something [Enninful] is very keen on championing, as we've seen in the past with his work, so I think that's definitely something that will be welcomed in the fashion industry as a whole," Hannah Rochell, acting fashion editor at the London Evening Standard, told the BBC in August.
On Tuesday, the world received a small glimpse of what a post-Alexandra Shulman regime looks like. British Vogue shared its November issue — handled by fashion features director Sarah Harris as Enninful transitions into his role — on Instagram, writing “Introducing #NovemberVogue, shot by @craigmcdeanstudio and styled by @kphelan123, starring #ClaireFoy in a sweeping @csiriano gown, hailing the return of glamour.” Harris shared her excitement as well, posting: "Keeping the hot seat warm for one month only, it was an honour to edit the November issue @edward_enninful @britishvogue."
A snippet of the article is currently on British Vogue’s website, but we’ll have to wait until next month to see Enninful’s vision come to fruition. But with headlines like "A Bitter Pill? What's Next For Contraception" and "Being A Woman In Trump's America," it seems like things are moving in the right direction.
Editor's note: Refinery29 originally reported that the November issue of British Vogue was the first under new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful's direction. The cover featuring Claire Foy, however, was cast by fashion features director Sarah Harris, who served as acting editor for the issue, a spokesperson for Conde Nast Britain confirmed to Refinery29. Enninful's first issue for the magazine will be December. The post above has been updated to reflect this information.
