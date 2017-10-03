PopSugar notes that in one scene, there's a glimpse of Beverly Hope (Adina Porter) wearing the exact same dress that the pentagram-faced, hands-sprouting-out-of-her-head clown wears during the group's murderous rampages. It's not just a fashion coincidence, either. From the shirt itself to the suspenders, it's an exact match. The site adds that there's another clue hidden in the clown's appearance. The pentagram-faced clown doesn't show any skin at all. Since Hope probably wants to keep her real-life identity under wraps (being a public figure and all), it makes sense that she'd want to hide her skin color while she's out killing.