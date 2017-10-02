This Country Artist Shared A Powerful Anti-Gun Statement After Witnessing The Las Vegas Shooting

A guitarist who performed at last night's Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas has come out in favor of stricter gun laws after witnessing the devastating mass shooting at the outdoor concert.
"I've been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life," Caleb Keeter, who plays in the Josh Abbott Band, began. Skeeter added that some of the crew that travels with Josh Abbott Band have concealed handgun licenses (abbreviated to CHL). The crew had firearms on the bus when the attack occurred, but Skeeter pointed out that the weapons were useless Sunday.
"We couldn't touch [the guns] for fear police might think that we were part of the massacre and shoot us," Skeeter wrote. "A small group (or one man) laid waste to a city with dedicated, fearless police officers trying to help, because of access to an insane amount of fire power [sic]."
Skeeter wrote a goodbye letter to his parents Sunday night, expecting that he wouldn't survive. Some of the people on his crew received shrapnel wounds.
The guitarist concluded, "We need gun control. RIGHT. NOW."
As of now, the Las Vegas shooting resulted in at least 58 deaths and 500 injured. The gunman, who took aim from the 32nd floor of Las Vegas strip casino the Mandalay Bay, had at least 10 guns. As per The New York Times, police have yet to release detailed information on the weapons found in Haddock's hotel room.
Following the massacre, many country stars have expressed their grief on social media. Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Thomas Rhett, and Jake Owens, among others, spoke up, but very few have used this opportunity to support gun control.
