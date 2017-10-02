Look Out, World! Dance Queen Maddie Ziegler Is Ready To Get Her Driver's Permit

Maddie Ziegler has accomplished more in her 15 years of life than I have in my 27. Still in high school, the esteemed dancer has starred on reality show Dance Moms, appeared in Sia's music videos, starred in film The Book of Henry, appeared on Pretty Little Liars, penned a New York Times best-selling memoir, and designed her own clothing line.
Up until this point, the one thing I had on her was that I have a driver's license; but now, even that triumph might be taken away from me.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the recent birthday girl gushed over the possibility of getting her driver's permit.
"I'm about to get my permit," she told ET while hanging out at Knott's Scary Farm. "I can get my permit soon, so that's like my biggest goal of being 15." She later added that she thinks she's "gonna be a great driver."
Of course, you are, Maddie! You're just a bundle of light and joy, and you can seemingly do no wrong.
But driving isn't the only thing she's looking forward to over the next year. Ziegler is also stoked to work with Kate Hudson and Sia on an exciting, top-secret new project.
"It's hard not to say but I think we just want it to be such a big surprise for everyone," she told the entertainment outlet. "It's gonna be unlike...anything has ever seen before. And it's going to be something different and innovative and I'm really excited for everyone to see it."
Ziegler continued to say that she has loved growing alongside Sia, and that the two have "transformed so much together" over the past four years.
Her personal life, too, has been fantastic. The teen has been dating boyfriend Jack Kelly for about 10 months now, and the two are stoked to spend their one-year anniversary together in Australia. Hey, Maddie, you wanna pass some of those good luck vibes our way?
