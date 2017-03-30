I'm so proud to finally share @TheBookofHenry trailer with you! @jaedenlieberher @jacobtremblay #naomiwatts @colintrevorrow #TheBookofHenry pic.twitter.com/nfIY8jBjXN— Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) March 30, 2017
Maddie Ziegler shared the trailer for her new movie The Book of Henry, which finds the young actress taking on an important role.
Ziegler tweeted that she was "so proud to finally share" the trailer for her first feature film, out June 16, and after watching the clip it's clear why. The film focuses on an 11-year-old boy named Henry, played by Jaeden Lieberher, who is so smart his teachers want to put him in gifted classes, but he chooses to stay back so he can work on his social skills. He helps his mom (Naomi Watts) with her bills, but it's his friend Christina (Ziegler), who hides a dangerous secret, that he knows really needs his help.
As the trailer soon reveals, Ziegler's girl next door is being abused by her stepfather, who is also the town's police commissioner. "When someone hurts someone else, we have to make it better," Henry says in the trailer. Soon he and his mom are on a mission to help Christina.
Director Colin Trevorrow, who last worked on Jurassic World, told People, “part of what I hope will attract people to it is that it’s extremely unexpected and it takes you to places that you couldn’t really imagine the movie would ever go.” He knows that audiences are savvy but he's hoping he's created a film that is "genuinely surprising and unpredictable.”
Trevorrow believes Ziegler's dramatic performance will also surprise those who only know her as Sia's dancer. But it's those dancing abilities, on display in the trailer, that he thinks helped the former Dance Moms star find this character.
“Only Maddie would’ve been able to emote through her body, and emote through her art, in the way that she does in the end of this movie," he told the magazine. "The whole climax of the movie really is structured around her dance and she does a beautiful job.”
From the looks of the first trailer, we couldn't agree more.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
