

“She’s definitely helped me feel comfortable in my own skin,” Ziegler told the publication. “I always had a fear my teeth were too big, and I wanted to fix them. But she told me not to. She said ‘It’s what makes you, you.’ She always reminds me to stay true to myself.”



Oh, the hours of pining we could have saved if we had had a mentor like that. Ziegler continues, “I can’t be perfect at everything and I don’t want to look perfect, because I learned to be comfortable and flaws are actually beautiful.” It’s solid piece of mind, no matter what your age.



