McDonald's New Chicken Tenders Look Awfully Familiar

Photo: Courtesy of McDonalds.
In an era riddled with uncertainty and utter confusion, one fact remains: you cannot fool the internet. Or, at least, you cannot fool Twitter.
In a well-received turn of events, McDonald’s announced a new menu item on Twitter: Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders. And to celebrate the new item, they also rolled out a collection of posters to celebrate the sauces available to dip at your leisure.
Fans were enthused. Likes and retweets were had. Yet, a number of fans knew what this marketing move was: Chicken Selects all dressed up in a crispier outfit.
“Chicken selects are back at McDonald's. I repeat this is not a joke,” read one fan.
“If you're having a bad day just know McDonald's brought back chicken selects,” read another.
The sentiment was magnified as users across Twitter began referring to the new item by the name of an old favorite. Regardless, people were just stoked for the return of the battered snack.
According to McDonald’s menu, the new Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders are “battered and breaded to perfection and made with 100 percent white meat chicken, with no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. Perfect for dipping with our sweet and tangy Signature Sauce.” Needless to say, they are not Chicken Selects — just a classier alternative to Chicken McNuggets.
In 2013, boneless chicken fans across the nation wept after McDonald’s announced that it would eliminate Chicken Selects from the menu. The chain brought the item back temporarily in 2015. It was major tease and source of confusion for fans.
This August, the return of the chicken tender was imminent as news spread that McDonald’s was testing out new options.
Will this version stand the test of time? Stay tuned.
