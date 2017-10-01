McDonald's New Chicken Tenders Look Awfully Familiar

In an era riddled with uncertainty and utter confusion, one fact remains: you cannot fool the internet. Or, at least, you cannot fool Twitter.
In a well-received turn of events, McDonald’s announced a new menu item on Twitter: Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders. And to celebrate the new item, they also rolled out a collection of posters to celebrate the sauces available to dip at your leisure.
To celebrate #ButtermilkCrispyTenders, we made collectible posters for each sauce in our lineup. Check 'em out: https://t.co/7WA3yuj7OO pic.twitter.com/4KmRYoQArJ— McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 27, 2017
Fans were enthused. Likes and retweets were had. Yet, a number of fans knew what this marketing move was: Chicken Selects all dressed up in a crispier outfit.
“Chicken selects are back at McDonald's. I repeat this is not a joke,” read one fan.
Advertisement
Chicken selects are back at McDonald's. I repeat this is not a joke— Zach (@ocheewawa) September 29, 2017
“If you're having a bad day just know McDonald's brought back chicken selects,” read another.
If you're having a bad day just know McDonald's brought back chicken selects— Dr.Rolfe (@crolfe021) September 26, 2017
The sentiment was magnified as users across Twitter began referring to the new item by the name of an old favorite. Regardless, people were just stoked for the return of the battered snack.
According to McDonald’s menu, the new Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders are “battered and breaded to perfection and made with 100 percent white meat chicken, with no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. Perfect for dipping with our sweet and tangy Signature Sauce.” Needless to say, they are not Chicken Selects — just a classier alternative to Chicken McNuggets.
In 2013, boneless chicken fans across the nation wept after McDonald’s announced that it would eliminate Chicken Selects from the menu. The chain brought the item back temporarily in 2015. It was major tease and source of confusion for fans.
how @McDonalds sells crispy chicken snack wraps but won't put CHICKEN SELECTS BACK ON THE MENU!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/drVHAjbWdZ— AG (@adrienne_golles) September 13, 2017
This August, the return of the chicken tender was imminent as news spread that McDonald’s was testing out new options.
Will this version stand the test of time? Stay tuned.
Advertisement