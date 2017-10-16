This Is What An Amazing Boss Looks Like

Good bosses sometimes get the short end of the stick. It's easy enough to recall details about terrible managers or supervisors — even many years after the fact. Meanwhile, a good supervisor can slip into the mist of pleasant, but foggy memories.
Today, for Boss's Day, we've asked six entrepreneurs and businesswomen about the best — and sometimes worst — bosses they've had. They share the impact those bosses had on them, how it changed the way they work or their career trajectories, and the lessons that the experiences imparted on them as they, too, became leaders.