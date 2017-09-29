While 13 Reasons Why was shut out of the Emmy Awards and Teen Choice Awards this year, fans of the Netflix drama can at last rejoice that someone is recognizing the talent behind the controversial show. Star Katherine Langford is going to be one of the recipients of this year's Screen Australia Breakthrough Awards at the Australians in Film Awards in Los Angeles on October 18.
That may seem like a small, very specific sector of the industry until you stop to think about how many Australians there are in Hollywood. Previous actors who have received this honor, according to a press release, include Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Debicki, Joel Edgerton, and Mia Wasikowska. You may have heard of them.
This truly has been a breakthrough year for Langford, who was born and raised in Perth, Australia. Before she auditioned for 13 Reasons Why via Skype, she had previously only acted in a couple of short films. You'd never guess after watching her devastating performance.
"13 Reasons Why was the first real job that I’ve had, and I think it was the best first show I could have ever done, but also, in a lot of ways, the hardest," she told Deadline this summer.
Since Hannah won't be the main narrator in season 2 of the show (and we don't really know how she'll fit into the plot at all), we'll soon get to see the rest of Langford's range. She's in a small film called The Misguided, according to IMDb, and then just finished filming Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, in which she plays the titular character's best friend.
By the way, the other Australian actress getting a Breakthrough honor is Danielle Macdonald, who's getting kudos of her own for playing an aspiring singer in the indie film Patti Cake$. Maybe these two can perform together!
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
