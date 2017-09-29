In this time between seasons of Game of Thrones, it remains to be seen whether what happens next has already been decreed — by the show's David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, or by George R.R. Martin himself — or if they're all still deciding how this Song of Ice and Fire ends. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had better hope it's the former, because otherwise he just gave them a great idea for a plot twist he does not want.
"I really don’t want to have a scene with all those White Walkers because they’re going to turn — I don’t know. I would hate to turn into one of those," Coster-Waldau told InStyle. "Just talking about it makes me go, ‘Oh, well they’re going to do it now.' "
By "one of those" it's unclear if he means a wight, a zombie soldier raised from the dead by the Walkers, or if they'd turn him into an actual White Walker. Being a wight would probably be boring (at least compared to all the sex and intrigue he gets to partake in as Jaime Lannister). But being turned into a White Walker, something we haven't seen happen yet, would be rather interesting. Those at least get to think and plot their very long-term revenge against all of mankind. On the other hand, both of these options include the process that Coster-Waldau actually fears, which an extra three hours of makeup application.
"I would hate that," he told InStyle. "That would suck so much."
Just as he did in an earlier interview with Esquire, the actor predicted that somehow, some main characters will become Walkers before the show is over.
Now that Jaime left Cersei's side to join the fight against the undead army, he does seem like a lonely, vulnerable hero, the kind ripe for this kind of horrible fate. But the guy does have Widow's Wail, a Valyrian steel sword that should be able to cut down those blue-eyed creatures, so maybe he still stands a chance.
