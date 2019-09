While there are many sides to take in Game Of Thrones, there's definitely one that nobody is rooting for: the White Walkers. These other-worldly creatures have been a menace since before the series began, but John Bradley-West, who plays Samwell Tarly on the HBO series , wants us to reconsider. In an interview with the New York Times , the actor reminded everyone that the White Walkers have their own motives for their reign of destruction, even if we don't know or understand them , and that's what makes the series so compelling.