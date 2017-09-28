Kristen Stewart & Lupita Nyong'o Linked To Charlies Angels Remake

In May, The Hollywood Reporter officially confirmed that Sony Pictures greenlit yet another remake of Charlie's Angels. Since then, fans of both the 1970s crime show starring Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Farrah Fawcett and the two film adaptations of the show, starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, released in the early 2000s, have been anxiously waiting to hear who would be portraying our heroines this time around. Today, Variety reported that, according to sources close to the project, Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o are under consideration for roles in the film.
According to Variety, casting for the new Charle's Angels reboot is already underway, and Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o are both being looked at to play one of the three Angels. Though both Stewart and Nyong'o are big names in Hollywood, the light-hearted summer blockbuster is a bit of a departure from the movies we're used to seeing these actresses in. However, the two would surely give the Angels a modern upgrade and a brand new feminist twist.
Advertisement
Working toward that same goal is director Elizabeth Banks, who has long been attached to the project. Banks made her directorial debut with 2015's Pitch Perfect 2, and Charlie's Angels will be her second full-length feature film. As casting has only recently begun, there's no word yet on whether or not Banks will make a cameo in the film like she did in Pitch Perfect 2, and we also haven't heard any details about who might be playing Charlie. Perhaps this time around, the franchise will be turned on it's head, and Charlie will be a badass boss lady, instead of having the secret agents report to John Forsythe's disembodied voice. We'll know for sure on June 7, 2019, when the film officially hits theaters.
Advertisement