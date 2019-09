But What Will Happen To The Playboy Mansion?

Metropoulos first bought the residence next door to the mansion in 2009 for $18 million from Hefner and his ex-wife Kimberley Conrad. In 2016, he bought the Playboy Mansion, gargoyles and all, for $100 million, reported the Los Angeles Times . This was half the original asking price, but still the biggest sale ever recorded in Los Angeles County. It was also about 100 times the price Playboy Enterprises paid for it in 1971 ($1.1 million). Part of the agreement was that Hefner and his third wife Crystal Harris would live there until Hefner's death, paying $1 million a year in rent.