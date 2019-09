For some reason, Spotify thinks you want to go back to 2006 — or whenever it was that you first walked through the doors of your high school while listening to the music that would end up defining your next four years. Spotify's new Time Capsule playlist knows that you can't hear those songs without getting a wave of sickening nostalgia, and it's giving its best guess as to what exactly those tracks are for each of us. Using our age, location, and the kind of music we listen to now, Spotify has guessed what was on each and every one of our mix CDs approximately ten years ago (this is why people under the age of 16 don't have access to the feature), and it's...something.