Backlash Against Twitter’s New Character Limits is All About Bad Timing

I still don’t see people leaving Twitter in droves, but I’ve learned never to say never. Writers Glenn Thrush and Lindy West have abandoned the platform in the last year, and they both had large followings. The announcement of a 280-character limit, at this time of all times, hints at a cluelessness the people who work at Twitter seem to have about the people who use Twitter. It’s not really about the character limit. People know that Twitter will always be making changes, and that they won’t like them all, but they can get used to them. They’ve done it every other time. This is about an increased character limit when people are asking — and in some cases begging — for a respite from trolls, Nazis, and the increasingly unstable rambling from the supposed leader of the free world. Until Twitter addresses those issues in a way that makes sense, the rumblings about abandoning the platform won’t stop. And each time they announce a new feature, the conversation will come right back to this: Why should we stay?