Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Reports That She Stabbed A Britney Spears Fan With A Fork

Yesterday Nicki Minaj tweeted in response to a story that, based on its headline, we already thought was too wild to be true. However, since it was reported by VH1, Uproxx, and Oxygen earlier this week, Minaj’s fans were left with some questions, so the singer set the record straight with a single tweet that said, "Can't believe credible news outlets reported this. People will really believe the dumbest shit. [stabbed a Britney fan in leg w/a fork]."
Yep, that’s what these articles are reporting.
This story goes all the way back to 2012, when Nicki Minaj tweeted about how she stood up for herself after being bullied once as a kid. She wrote, "When I was about 11 I snapped @ a slumber party n startin beatin da shit out this girl who was pickin on me! Lmao. Her name was Dameka."
When I was about 11 I snapped @ a slumber party n startin beatin da shit out this girl who was pickin on me! Lmao. Her name was Dameka— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 31, 2012
Fast forward 5 years, to Wednesday night of this week, when someone, whose name on Twitter was Dameka Williams, commented on that tweet from 2012. According to Oxygen the Twitter user wrote, "Bitch you proud of that shit? You ruined the party for everyone and I still got the scars on my leg from when you stabbed me with a fork." "Dameka" followed up with another tweet saying, "I told her she can’t sing and that she should stick to rapping and she started throwing punches!" The Daily Mail adds the detail that Minaj was supposedly singing a Britney Spears song when Dameka commented on her lack of skills, so that's how Britney's name got dragged into the mix.
After this whole weird story unfolded, Nicki was left disappointed in what people will believe. We're just wondering if the Dameka will jump into this mess.
Can't believe credible news outlets reported this. People will really believe the dumbest shit. [stabbed a Britney fan in leg w/a fork] ? https://t.co/Qr5NWoZlYF— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 28, 2017
