Doughnut shops have been known to come up with some strange gimmicks, from turducken-style donuts to Pokémon Go donuts. But this has got to be the strangest one yet: Hurts Donut Company spent September 25-26 sending a frighting It-style clown to deliver goodies from its stores in Texas, Missouri, and Wisconsin, Delish reports.
It sounds like a coulrophobic's worst nightmare, but it looks like plenty of people were into the idea of receiving donuts from a clown, or at least pranking their friends so they received them. These people paid $10 for delivery by the "scary clown" method instead of the usual $5 (except for one lucky winner of a free clown).
"We always try to keep up with the trends, and clowns are trending right now," Hurts Donut co-owner Kas Clegg told Guide Live. "It's fall, and it's getting close to Halloween, so we just wanted to spice it up a little bit and do a super fun delivery."
Despite the clown's resemblance to Pennywise, Clegg said the offering wasn't It-inspired. "We just love scary clowns," she explained. But between their orange hair and frilled collar, they do bear an uncanny resemblance. And by uncanny, we mean terrifying.
The company's been sharing videos of clown deliveries on its Facebook pages, and people's reactions seem to be a mixture of amusement and confusion more than fear.
In one, the clown poses for photos and gives a fist-bump.
Not everyone befriended the clown so easily, though. "Our camera guy has been eating donuts and editing out curse words for 12 hours...curse words I've never even heard before," one Facebook post by Hurts Donut reads.
These probably aren't the last clowns we'll see roaming around over the next few weeks. With Halloween on the way, It costumes are bound to dominate, which means we'd better gear up to encounter lots of clowns at our doorsteps, except with bags of candy instead of donuts.
