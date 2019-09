Any fan of PLL knows that calling the Aria and Ezra ship a complicated one is sort of like saying the Hastings family tree is just a tad twisted. For those rooting for Aria to end up with Ezra at the end of the series, however, the Pretty Little Liars' finale was the ultimate gift: The couple finally said their "I dos," and pretty much everyone forgot about their illegal student-teacher romance or that whole "Ezra's tell-all book about Ali" fiasco.