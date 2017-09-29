In a segment on Ellen DeGeneres' YouTube series, the Show Me More Show, Hale and her PLL co-stars Sasha Pieterse, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Troian Bellisario, answered a few "have or have not" questions, one of which included "Never have I ever had a crush on a cast member." While Mitchell and Benson admitted they were secretly yearning for Nolan North (a.k.a. Spencer's dad Peter!), it was Hale who revealed a shocking truth about her season 1 self.