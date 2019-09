Comicbook.com has a few insights to exactly who this brand-new hair bae will be and it goes beyond simple good looks. The site reports that Billy (who's definitely a James Dean-meets-David Cassidy type) will be an obstacle for the group of little heroes that fans grew to love from season 1. Characterized by "mood swings and violent behavior," Billy is a character that the Duffer brothers wanted to add to show that there are humans out there that are just as bad as anything in the Upside Down. So, while there will be plenty of paranormal spooks to be had when season 2 drops on Halloween, there's a real-life baddie to be on the lookout for, too.