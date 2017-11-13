Starbucks 2017 Holiday Gift Guide Includes More Items Than Ever Before

Update: Starbucks began stocking items from its 2017 Holiday Gift Guide inside each of its stores, and this year, that includes more than just adorable cups. Now, you can stop by your closest Starbucks store to enjoy one of its many holiday drinks while you browse the gifts for everyone on your list. You'll find candy, cookies, and other sweets, as well as cups and mugs with fresh designs and other kitchen accessories. Take a look ahead to see what the coffee chain is offering in stores all season long, and start thinking about which gifts would be perfect for who on your list.
This story was originally September 28, 2017.
If you missed your chance to shop the sales at the the official closing of Starbucks' online store, we have some news that may help with any coffee-related FOMO. The Seattle-based coffee chain just annouced its 2017 holiday gift guide, and it includes coffee gadgets, newly designed gift cards, and of course, fun and festive drinkware. With the closing of the online store, these goodies will, of course, only be available in Starbucks stores beginning in early November.
It may be hard to think about the holidays right now, especially when some of us are still trying to survive 80° weather, but it's never too early to start mentally crossing people off your gift list. While there are standard pine tree and joy-themed designs, this year's holiday line also includes a line of new S'well water bottles that are adorned with iconic prints from Liberty Fabrics. At over $40, it may be a splurge for a water bottle but the bright, floral designs can keep you hydrated even after we ring in 2018.
This isn't the first time Starbucks has collaborated with S'well to release a line of sweetly-decorated and practical water bottles. Earlier this year, the two companies worked with Lilly Pulitzer to create brightly-colored ones for spring. According to the coffee chain, the Liberty Fabrics S'well bottles will be available exclusively in Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada starting November 21.
Also included in Starbucks' 2017 gift guide are a whole bunch of cute mugs, tumblers, and cold cups. The new cups is that their designs give the subtlest nods to the season, making many of them ideal to drink from year-round as well. The rest of the collection will all available in Starbucks stores starting November 9.
Ahead, the full collection in all it's graphic, winter glory.