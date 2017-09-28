Getty Is Banning Some Digitally-Altered Photos Of Models

Getty Images iStock has emailed its contributors requesting "that you do not submit to us any creative content depicting models whose body shapes have been retouched to make them look thinner or larger," USA Today reports.
Getty's request coincides with new rules and laws in the fashion world. A French law goes into effect on October 1 that requires publications to include the words "photographie retouchée" (retouched photograph) on all images that have been altered in any manner. Publications that fail to comply face fines of up to $44,000. The new law, which applies to print, online, posters, campaigns, and catalogs, is part of the nation's effort to combat eating disorders among the nation's youth and teens.
Advertisement
"Exposing young people to normative and unrealistic images of bodies leads to a sense of self-depreciation and poor self-esteem that can impact health-related behavior," said Marisol Touraine, France's Minister of Social Affairs and Health.
A separate French regulation requires models to provide certificates of health in order to work in the country.
Although Getty's new requirement is certainly a step in the right direction, there's still a great deal of progress to be made. The company's email notes that "other changes made to models like a change of hair color, nose shape, retouching of skin or blemishes, etc., are outside the scope of this new law, and are therefore still acceptable."
In a statement sent to i-D, Getty said: "As a leader in visual communications, Getty Images upholds the responsibility to ensure accurate and authentic visual representation. Our perceptions of what is possible are often shaped by what we see: positive imagery can have direct impact on fighting stereotypes, creating tolerance, and empowering communities to feel represented in society. That's why over the last several years, Getty Images has made a concerted effort to change the way women and other marginalized communities are represented in media and advertising."
Advertisement