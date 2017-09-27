Andy Samberg’s Favorite Part Of Being A Dad Is Very On-Brand For Him

For many new parents, special moments with their children come in the form of first words, slobbery smiles, and the adorable sound of baby laughter; but for Andy Samberg, one of the greatest gifts of fatherhood all comes down to fart noises.
Samberg sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday to discuss his show Brooklyn Nine-Nine and to provide an update on his infant daughter, who he and wife Joanna Newsom welcomed to the world this summer.
"She's still really young, but she has started just sitting there and making fart noises with her mouth and then laughing really hard," Samberg told Kimmel. "So I was like, 'Oh, well, I've taught her everything I know."
The actor, who you may recall as the man behind "Dick in a Box," isn't exactly known for his maturity, so it's not surprising that he revels in his daughter's sense of bathroom humor. Besides, babies making funny mouth noises is objectively hilarious.
Samberg also added that being a dad has influenced his fashion sense, specifically his footwear, which were a pair of what he called "those Steph Curry nurse shoes." If you're unfamiliar, the basketball star released a pair of white sneakers in 2016 that many dubbed "the ultimate dad shoe" due to the lack of pizazz.
"My dad instincts are kicking in, I gotta rock these," he said as he pointed to his shoes. "And then I got them and they arrived, and I was like, 'You know what, I think I'm kinda making them work, I think they look cool.' And then I was like, 'No, I'm a dad, I think they look good.' I went outside and a bunch of dads were like, 'Yeah!'"
Samberg seems to be adjusting to work life pretty well, too, saying that it's nice to be around people who don't pee on him. He may have new shoes, but his humor's stayed the same.
