Watch Andy Samberg's Inspirational ISA Tribute To Survivors Of 2016

Last year was pretty tough. 2016 was a vile beast that claimed the lives of Prince, David Bowie, and Fidel Castro. But that also means that we all survived. And Andy Samberg wasn't about to let us all living go by without a Pearl Jam-inspired tribute. The comedian performed "I'm Still Alive" while dressed as Eddie Vedder.
Samberg paid tribute to the living, like noted surviving people Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon, and Viggo Mortensen. Heroic people, all, and a moving tribute to their continued presence on earth.
#SpiritAwards: Andy Samberg impersonates Eddie Vedder, performs 'I'm Still Alive' during non-memoriam segment https://t.co/trYJuZy6dc pic.twitter.com/XJTftfZXm4— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2017
As awards shows go, the Independent Spirit Awards are pretty good. They're the scrappy underdog, which lets them do smart things like letting John Mulaney and Nick Kroll host. Those two might not be starry enough for the Oscars, but they're more innovative than, like, Jimmy Kimmel. Also, it's super weird that there's an awards show at which Matt Damon is the biggest star.
The comedy song is one of those chances. Is it good? Is it bad? Who knows. We're not to say.
But it's here. You can watch it, and celebrate the fact that you and these celebrities survived 2016. Or we could bemoan the fact that we made it through last year and actually have to live through the funhouse mirror world that we seem to have tripped and fallen into. Or maybe we all died, and this is hell, and we just don't know it yet. Or there's been a countrywide gas leak and this is just all a horrible hallucination.
Truly, the possibilities are staggering.
