Andy Samberg
Pop Culture
Did This
Star Is Born
Joke Cross The Line?
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom Welcomed A Baby Girl
Meghan De Maria
Aug 8, 2017
TV Shows
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Actress Melissa Fumero Thought She Would Be Fired After...
Meghan De Maria
May 9, 2017
Movies
Watch Andy Samberg's Inspirational ISA Tribute To Survivors Of 2016
Michael Hafford
Feb 27, 2017
Entertainment News
Allison Williams Reacts To Andy Samberg Making Fun Of THAT Graphi...
Allison Williams may have pulled off a super-secret wedding to College Humor-founder Ricky Van Veen this weekend, but that doesn't mean she was too busy
by
Sara Murphy
TV Shows
The Emmys Tackle Racism (& An Actress Starts A Twitter Feud)
“I done watched every damn show. And I’m white.” Emmys host Andy Samberg set the tone when he mentioned race at the tail end of the musical
by
Danielle Henderson
TV Shows
Try HBO Now On Andy Samberg, Who Shared His Login During The Emmys
Want free HBO? Andy Samberg has you covered. The Emmys host gave out his login and password during the live awards telecast. Best awards show ever! Why
by
Courtney E. Smith
TV Shows
Here's That Awesome Number Andy Samberg Opened The Emmys With
When Andy Samberg was on SNL, he and the Lonely Island ushered in a new era of digital shorts that became their calling card. From "Dick in a Box" (which
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Do We Really Need Award Show Hosts?
Andy Samberg will be making his network TV awards show hosting debut with the Emmys on September 20, and although the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star is cuter
by
Jenni Miller
Entertainment News
Andy Samberg Skis Through NYC, Letterman Critiques His Form
Leave it to Andy Samberg to find the silver lining in just about anything. And, now that includes the snow-ridden chaos New York is experiencing this
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Andy Samberg On Trading
SNL
For Brooklyn
Andy Samberg always dreamed of being on Saturday Night Live, and lo and behold, that’s where he wound up in 2005. But last year, he left the show
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom Marry In Big Sur
We hope you have a handful of rice at the ready because we’ve got some nuptial news that is guaranteed to bring some cheer to your Monday morning!
by
Jessica Velez
Entertainment News
New Andy Samberg/Lonely Island Vid Puts Diddy, Robyn, & Paul Rudd...
Sean Combs decides to take Paul Rudd to the club. Mr. Rudd, who makes it clear he and Diddy are great friends, is a little uncomfortable, because he
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment News
VIDEO: Tegan, Sara, & Andy Samberg Will Charm You To Death
Tegan and Sara seem to have a pretty accurate idea of what it means to be a total hunk o' man who catches all the ladies' eyes (FYI, it means you're a
by
Lexi Nisita
College
Andy Samberg Speaks At Harvard, Leaves Us Less Than Inspired
If Andy Samberg were to speak at our college graduation, we'd be psyched. He's funny in a way that makes us think he's legitimately smart (despite some of
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Entertainment
Video: Which Dude Rocks The Worst (Deep) V-Neck?
There's nothing wrong with a nice v-neck on a guy. A white number from Vince. A faded blue version from James Perse. Even something a bit edgier from
by
Kristian Laliberte
