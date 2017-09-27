The Pearson family is great at many things: acting, singing, looking great while watching football. Sure, they're not perfect, but as Rebecca says of her late husband, Jack, they're "pretty damn close."
In addition to selling out the Kleenex aisle at every grocery store across America, the Pearson family consistently kept a finger on the pulse of trending news in season 1 of This is Us, referencing pop culture from the '80s to present time.
Well, my friends, I'm happy to report that in season 2 they're going above and beyond and are now predicting the future, specifically, the Kardashian Baby Boom.
Just minutes into the premiere, Kevin quipped that "the Kardashians aren't going anywhere...they're like gremlins, by next week there'll be like a bazillion more of them."
#ThisIsUs out here predicting the future. “The Kardashian’s are like gremlins by next week they’ll be a bazillion more of em” pic.twitter.com/dIT5kHGBgI— KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 27, 2017
On first listen, you might think that Kevin is just noting that the incredibly powerful family, who are as skilled in drama as they are at making lip kits, are now staples in our society, and you're probably correct.
But, please allow us to remind you that news broke earlier this week that both Khloé and Kylie are reportedly pregnant with beaus Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott, respectively. Add that to the previously confirmed news that Kim and Kanye are expecting a third child via surrogate, and boy, there are going to be a lot more Kardashians to keep up with come 2018.
To make things even more compelling, Khloé's big reveal didn't even take place until just hours prior to the This is Us premiere, which was filmed over the summer. Either the Pearsons just have a knack for trending entertainment stories or Kevin has a secret crystal ball that he uses to gather intel on celebs.
Who knows, maybe next week he'll be dropping hints on the new Kardashian kids' names!
