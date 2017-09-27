Miley Cyrus' new album Younger Now comes out on Sept. 29, and from what we know so far, it's going to be even more of a banger than, well, Bangerz.
The pop phenomenon, who's been transporting fans to a hippie dream world as she counts the days to the big release on her Instagram account, shared some of the most exciting news about her upcoming album on Tuesday: Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country, will be featured on a track called "Rainbowland."
Cyrus posted the below Instagram video with a snippet from the folksy tune that spreads a message of peace and love with lyrics like "We are rainbows me and you / every color every hue / let's shine thru / together we can / start livin' in a Rainbowland."
The track is very reminiscent of Parton's "Dumb Blonde" days, which is both super fun to hear and apropos for Younger Now's late-'60s/early-'70s vibe.
A few hours later, Cyrus shared an adorable throwback photo of her with Parton on the set of Hannah Montana with the caption: "#Rainbowland feat. @dollyparton !!! Hear it all for yourself in 3 days when my album #YoungerNow drops! Looooove you fairy godmother!"
In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Cyrus dished on the best part of having Parton as her real-life godmother, admitting that she can't get enough of the country icon's closet or her worldview.
"Seriously, watching the way she treats people with love and respect," she said. "Always a reminder to me and my family of what is important. Never let success change your heart."
"Rainbowland" won't be the first time Cyrus and Parton have performed together, either. Last year, the duo teamed up with a cappella group Pentatonix on The Voice for a truly fun rendition of Parton's 1973 hit "Jolene." Hopefully, this is a sign of more collaborations to come!
