This Outlander Actor Reveals He’s The Man Behind Some Of The Show’s Kinkiest Scenes

"[Jack's] obsession with Jamie was about wanting to dismantle this person and realizing that Claire was the lock he had to pick for Jamie," he explained. "That led to the stuff toward the end of Season 1, at Wentworth Prison, impersonating Claire, whispering Claire's name. It was about making it not just 'I want to rape Jamie,' but more complicated...By trying to be as clear and particular about your choices, it can result in unusual decisions, and I think that’s a good example of that, because it’s a very weird moment. You’re not quite sure what’s going on, but it has an emotional truth about it."