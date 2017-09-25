It was a big, busy weekend for the Kardashian clan packed with television specials and pregnancy rumors. Oh, and also whatever it is that's currently going on with Scott Disick and his new girlfriend. And on top of all the hubbub, Kim and Kanye still managed to squeeze in a fancy pasta-fueled date night — proving that 10 years in, this well-oiled family machine is ever the master of multitasking (and dining out).
The couple was spotted grabbing a bite at Santa Monica hotspot Girgio Baldi on this past Saturday evening. But even without the paparazzi snaps, we'd still know exactly what was on Kim's table; she made sure to throw up an Instastory detailing her “fave pasta” while there. Kardashian's go-to dish at Baldi's is the agnolotti filled with sweet corn served in a white truffle sauce. And although one Twitter user observed that the dish likely cost more than their rent, the pasta actually retails for a relatively accessible $25 a plate.
Advertisement
@KimKardashian 17 pieces of pasta probably cost more than my rent smh pic.twitter.com/tyX9uUJxFC— Baveein (@BaveeinRavi) September 24, 2017
Agnolotti is similar to ravioli, but the process of stuffing the filled pasta varies slightly. Traditionally from the Piedmont, in north easter Italy, the noodle can be filled with vegetables, meats, or cheeses. Giorgio Baldi's version combines another classic Italian ingredient, white truffles, for one decadent main course. We recently speculated that Kim's tastes in food may be fairly simple, but this fancy order argues otherwise.
As People points out, Giorgio Baldi has been a popular Italian go-to for celebs like Selena Gomez, The Weekend, and even Rihanna. But with so many A-list clientele, it might be surprising to learn this highly-trafficked joint isn't exactly a new spot on the L.A. dining scene. The family-owned restaurant first opened its doors 25 years ago and has been selling its homemade pasta to hungry hoards Southern Californians ever since.
Related Video:
Advertisement