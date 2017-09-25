A Couple Got Married At Costco & It Was Perfection

An Australian couple tied the knot at their local Costco this past weekend, hopefully inspiring budget-minded couples everywhere to look beyond the typical wedding venues.
Sue Berkeley and Eli Bob got married on Saturday at the Costco Crossroads at Casula, which is just west of Sydney, A Current Affair reported.
"I get to go to Costco on my wedding day, it's just awesome," Berkeley told the news outlet. "Where else can I get married to the one I love, in the place that I love, surrounded by the people I love?"
The couple shares a love for Costco, and goes there several times a week. Plus, with wedding catering costs being astronomically high, it's a cost-effective place to have a reception. "Where else can you honestly serve your guests for under $10?" said Berkeley.
The guests dined on 18-inch pizzas, meat pies, and hot dogs. And, there was reportedly a gigantic Costco cake.
Berkeley's son Josh, who walked her down the aisle, told A Current Affair that this wedding made perfect sense for his mom. "She loves this place so much and she's here all the time; it's like a second home," he said.
Berkeley and Bob are the first Australian couple on the record to get married at Costco. However, in 2014 a California couple got married in the frozen-food aisle of the superstore. They decided to say their vows in the same spot where they had initially met.
Now that the chain offers a registry, it's pretty much a wedding one-stop shop. Who needs a fancy ballroom when you can dance your way through aisles full of savings?
A flower-covered trellis and Costco-branded sign marked the entrance to the festivities. We bet guests took lots of photos with that giant teddy bear.
The tables were covered in roses and petals.
A shopper got a glimpse of the ceremony. "Wedding in Costco Casula, life is complete," she wrote in her Instagram caption. We'd say so.
