If you count yourself among those who happily plunk down the fee for a Costco membership once a year — and then trek to your closest location every weekend to stock up on everything you could possibly need, from paper towels to pigs in a blanket — you'll love this news.
Costco is joining the growing list of big-box retailers with gift-registry programs, according to Brides, looking to compete with mainstays like Target and Bed Bath & Beyond.
The store already offers a comprehensive wedding shop with engagement rings, flowers, invitations, and even a service to book your honeymoon travel with members-only perks.
Recently, Costco announced that it's partnering with MyRegistry.com to launch a registry for special occasions, emphasizing weddings and baby showers. Guests will be able to choose from an extensive lineup of furniture, home decor, cookware, baby essentials, and more. The best part? While the wholesale store charges a fee for its annual membership, the registry is free for couples/hosts and their guests.
Is giving (or receiving) cash more your speed? You're in luck, because you can also set up a cash-gift registry through Costco where guests can give sums from $1 to $1,000 via PayPal.
