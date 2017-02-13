Ikea Launched A Gift Registry Today

Pop open the Champagne! Today, Ikea announced a new gift registry so you can create a wish list for your wedding, baby shower, housewarming, or, you know, because it's a Monday. This feature has been in the works for quite a while. "A gift registry has been on our customers' wish list for years," said Ashley Wahl, Ikea Gift Registry Project Leader. "The new Ikea Gift Registry makes it easy for your loved ones to help you celebrate your special moments, whether it’s your wedding day, a new baby, an exciting move — or just any other reason to shower you with love. We’re thrilled to be able to now offer them this service and to play a small part in helping people celebrate special moments in each other’s lives." Creating a registry is super-easy: You can download the app (you can text "Registry" to 62345 to receive a link to download); visit the website; or visit an Ikea store in person. And the "snap photo" function on the app even lets you add entire room settings — so, multiple products — to your list. Plus, you can register for home delivery and assembly services, which can be pretty key if you're challenged in the furniture-putting-together department. (Guilty.) Your guests can also chip in amounts toward the purchase of a big product. To celebrate the launch, Ikea is offering the chance for three registrants (registrees? registers?) to win a $1,000 gift card. (Enter starting tomorrow until May 31, 2017 — all you have to do is, you guessed it, create a registry with Ikea.) To sweeten the pot, Ikea will offer additional giveaways and prizes on an ongoing basis. Once you're all done making your dream list of cool Ikea finds, you can share them with your guests via text, email, or social media, and manage everything (including thank-you notes!) on your phone. Now that's next-level.
