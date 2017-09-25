At Concert For Charlottesville, Heather Heyer's Mom Urges Audience To Raise Their Voices Against Hatred
The themes of activism and unity took center stage at the star-studded Concert for Charlottesville, which was held at University of Virginia's Scott Stadium on Sunday evening. After opening the show with a new song titled "Mercy," headliner Dave Matthews was joined on stage by Heather Heyer's mother Susan Bro.
Heyer, 32, was killed as she counter-protested white nationalists rallying in Charlottesville last month.
"I'm here in her place to sing with all of you in her place," Bro told the audience. She urged them to "turn our righteous anger into action and understanding."
"By raising our voices against hatred, you make Heather's death count…and her brief life mean even more," she said. "Sing your hearts out!"
Advertisement
The concert, which was described as an evening of "music and unity," included performances from the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, The Roots, Cage the Elephant, Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes, and Chris Stapleton. Stevie Wonder and Coldplay singer Chris Martin also made a surprise appearances, much to the delight of the crowd.
Messages and displays of unity, hope, activism, and patriotic dissent abounded throughout the evening. Timberlake concluded his performance by shouting "Love trumps hate!"
Matt Shultz, frontman for Cage the Elephant, echoed similar sentiments: "Hate begat hate, but love begat love. So just love."
Without mentioning Trump by name, Virginia native Pharrell Williams dropped to one knee and declared: "If I want to get on my knees right now for the people of my city, for the people of my state, that's what this flag is for."
"This is Virginia. They thought that they could mobilize, come to this campus and separate us. They thought that they could separate us,” Pharrell added before performing "Freedom."
Tickets were free, but attendees were asked to donate to the Concert for Charlottesville Fund, which benefits "victims of the events of August 11 and 12 and their families, first responders, and organizations devoted to the promotion of healing, unity and justice in the Charlottesville community and nationally."
Advertisement