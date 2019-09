Even though the smiley face theory is creepy on the show, the police have been skeptical of accepting it as credible, which might be part a red herring that Cult is throwing viewer's way. In fact, AHS: Cult may be suggesting that the clown killings we've seen so far aren't real — so far, it's been difficult to tell what is real and what is imagination working overtime in the show. Whether that's the direction that the show will be headed towards, it does play into the fact that many of the characters aren't who they appear to be