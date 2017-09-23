Bey & Jay Just Bought This $26M Hamptons House

Look out, Hamptons: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are heading your way.
As Trulia reports, the couple has purchased a home in the Hamptons for $26 million. It is quite a deal for a house that has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, two half baths, and all the luxuries that come with being in the Hamptons.
The entire property sits on 12,000 square feet, including two acres of land and 203 feet of direct water via Georgica Pond. But in case that's not enough land, a 17-acre meadow preserve is a short walk away. The house also includes custom designs and hand-milled woodwork all throughout the structure. This is all thanks to the work of noted architect Stanford White, who designed the house.
And in case any visitors are looking for their own space: the property also includes a 1800-square-foot guest cottage. The cottage has its own living room, full kitchen, a full bathroom, and two bedrooms.
Despite all the amenities that the property has to offer, the home has had difficulty selling. In fact, it's been on the market since 2005, following a costly expansion and renovation. Part of why the renovation took so long was because it included rotating the entire house 90 degrees. This helped to give the living room windows a prime sunset view over the pond. But with the Knowles-Carters as the new owners, it seems like all that work was well worth it.
This isn't the first time they've been in the Hamptons. The family has rented property in the area before, though this is the first time they've purchased property in the area.
This may be the latest addition to their real estate resume, but it looks like vacations with the Knowles-Carters has gotten even more fun.
Correction: This article has been updated to reflect the proper value of the home.
