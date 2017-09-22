Exclusive: Fergie Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Josh Duhamel

Last week, many of us were shocked to find out that Fergie and Josh Duhamel had split up. As the two have a four-year-old son named Axel together, many of us wondered how the uncoupling would affect the way they parent him. Today, while visiting the Refinery29 office to promote her new album Double Dutchess, which was officially released today, Fergie talked co-parenting.
While she was hanging out at R29, we asked Fergie what the most inspiring thing she's learned since her split with Duhamel is and her answer was very sweet. She told us, "I think that the most inspiring thing is that you can have a beautiful thing like a child together and be great friends even if you're not a romantic couple anymore."
Although Fergie and Josh Duhamel were married for 8 years, earlier this week, the singer admitted to People that their relationship had not been romantic for some time. She explained, "Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions. We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird." And, in the official announcement of their split, the couple told People via a representative, "We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
So for those brokenhearted over Fergie and Duhamel's split, don't be. Their romantic relationship may be over, but now there's clearly a different kind of love left in its place.
