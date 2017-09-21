Francia Raísa Stuns In The Gym After Donating Kidney To Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez' best friend and kidney donor Francia Raísa may be the real-life Wonder Woman. Just a week after the women shared their story with the world, Raísa posted an Instagram video of herself lifting weights in the gym, fearlessly showcasing her scars.
Raísa, who is set to star in the new show Grown-ish, captioned the video "Happy to be back."
Wearing a sports bra, baseball cap, and grey workout pants, Raísa looks just as fashionable as she does fierce. Those tris don't lie, girl!
Though this is the first time Raísa has posted footage of herself doing more intense workouts in the gym, her Instagram proves that she's still managed to stay active following the invasive surgery. Before she shared her selfless act, Raísa posted two photos of herself doing balancing yoga poses. In the second picture, you can see one of her scars peeking out over her yoga pants.
One commenter noticed, and wrote: "Your scar! Warrior!"
On Monday, Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefy, reposted the image of Raísa and her daughter to her production company's Instagram page and voiced how difficult, yet inspiring, the entire process was.
"This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever," she captioned the image of the two young women holding hands in hospital beds. "For all of those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up."
Teefy went on to say how she felt "helpless" and felt all she "could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family."
"Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter....thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families," she wrote. "We survived from all the love, prayers and God."
