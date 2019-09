The Music Concierge: Finding New Songs You'll Like, So You Don't Have To Search

This is the most noteworthy song of the week that you need to hear but probably haven't yet. The backstory is that her next is a follow-up album to Vulnicura, an album that focused on the dissolution of her marriage. But, where that album was about a very personal heartbreak, this one will address "a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love — but in a spiritual way , for lack of a better word," Björk told Dazed. That sounds so appealing to me at this particular time in our culture, when it feels like people in control of the government are working for their self-interest over the greater good , when literal Nazis feel safe walking the streets while screaming hateful rhetoric at the top of their lungs, and when our culture is so fractured that if seems as if we can't hear each other. Simply to listen to Björk cooing, "I care for you," repeatedly is a balm for the soul. I will gladly join her hologram utopia.