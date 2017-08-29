What This VMA's Moment Meant For People Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts

Though Kesha didn't perform any music during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, she gave a moving speech at the event that's having a strong impact on viewers who struggle with suicidal thoughts.
Kesha made an appearance at the awards show to introduce Logic's performance of "1-800-273-8255," a song that references the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's phone number.
"It has been said that if you knew who walked beside you, you would never experience fear and doubt again," she said. "The truth is piercing and the truth is what matters. The truth is none of us are alone."
Kesha's speech, as well as Logic's performance, may have resonated with viewers enough to encourage those who needed help to reach out. According to People, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline released a statement to MTV saying that after the performance, the organization received a 50% increase in call volume.
While an increase in hotline phone calls isn't necessarily always a good thing, the increase in call volume that the NSPL received is another example that proves that more visibility around an issue can be enough to encourage people who are suffering to seek help. Following Taylor Swift's sexual assault trial, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network reported that its national hotline saw a 35% increase in calls.
Unfortunately, there's still a lot of stigma surrounding mental health issues — which is why it's so great to see a huge awards show like the VMAs shine a spotlight on suicide prevention in a thoughtful, poignant way.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
