What Emma Stone Can Learn From Her Saturn Return

During Refinery29's panel discussion about the upcoming film Battle of the Sexes, which tells the story of the landmark tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, star Emma Stone mentioned that she just hit a milestone of personal — and cosmic — importance. "I don't know if any of you believe in astrology, but it's my Saturn return," she told the audience.
For those of you who aren't familiar with this celestial event, a Saturn return occurs when Saturn returns (get it?) to the exact point it was in at the moment of your birth. Given this planet's elliptical orbit, it can take anywhere between 27 and 30 years to complete a round-trip, which means we may each experience a few in our lifetime. In the 28-year-old Stone's case, her first Saturn return is right on time. And, from what she had to say about its effects, it sounds like it's serving its purpose.
"I really fixate on the mistakes I've made and the choices I wish I could make differently now that I know more," she explained. "When you know better, you do better. There are things I just beat myself up about."
Of course, thoughts of regret can bubble to the surface whenever you face a major change, whether you're shifting jobs or moving on from a relationship. But, as someone who clearly keeps up with her horoscope, Stone was right to connect these thoughts to Saturn — the solar system's resident disciplinarian — at this point in her life.
Saturn returns are often associated with sudden clear-headedness, long-term plans, and, above all, harsh reality checks. The desire to go back and undo past mistakes is very consistent with the sort of reflection that the ringed planet encourages during these periods. It's no coincidence that this event in astrology occurs during the transition from your 20s to your 30s. Now's the time to grow up and face any fears of adulthood you're harboring.
A productive Saturn return ends with you feeling (at least somewhat) prepared for the next phase of your life, now that you've paused to look back on and learn from your past. Stone's closing comments about her return suggest as much. "You can be imperfect...and still have a voice," she said. "I'm on my way to being braver and more courageous."
