The CW series played a large part in putting New York magazine's Vulture on the map back in the day, thanks to Jessica Pressler and Chris Rovzar's recaps, which took on a life of their own and were often more entertaining than the show itself. In honor of the anniversary (and Vulture's history), the site dove deep into Gossip Girl content . Vulture even got the show's creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, to reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets from what they dubbed the Greatest Show of Our Time. As the recaps said, sound the trumpet, strumpets!