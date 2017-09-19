It's hard to believe that Gossip Girl premiered 10 years ago today. Love it or hate it, you probably heard a lot about it back in the day.
The CW series played a large part in putting New York magazine's Vulture on the map back in the day, thanks to Jessica Pressler and Chris Rovzar's recaps, which took on a life of their own and were often more entertaining than the show itself. In honor of the anniversary (and Vulture's history), the site dove deep into Gossip Girl content. Vulture even got the show's creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, to reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets from what they dubbed the Greatest Show of Our Time. As the recaps said, sound the trumpet, strumpets!
One of the juiciest details Savage and Schwartz revealed to Vulture is that for as provocative as the show was, it still faced pushback from Standards and Practices. Specifically, Gossip Girl had to tone down some sex scenes, including a juicy one between Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair (Leighton Meester).
"We had a story about Chuck taking care of Blair under a table at Xan's," Gossip Girl executive producer Joshua Safran told Vulture. "I don't think we were able to do it, but we hinted at it."
In a separate statement, Safran said that aside from not featuring much diversity, he regretted "things like not showing Chuck finger Blair and the dildos and other sexual stuff."
Hang on, what dildos? Apparently, there was one deleted scene where Georgina (Michelle Trachtenberg) sent Dan (Penn Badgley) a box of vibrators.
"There were dildos she sent to Dan at the house, and we had these really huge dildos in this house that Penn was so shocked to see — but we cut it, because you couldn't show them on air," Safran told Vulture. "The deleted-scene version, which I don't think we ever put anywhere, is hilarious, because they're like a foot and a half long. Penn was really shocked."
Sex toys and fingering, oh my! It seems Gossip Girl could have been a lot more salacious than it actually was.
