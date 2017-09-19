Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Leah Remini's Claim That She's A Scientologist

In a series of tweets early Tuesday, Pinkett Smith explains that she's learned about and participated in the traditions of various religions, but that doesn't make her a member of all of them.
"I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish," the actress tweeted. "I have prayed in mosques all over the world... but I am not a Muslim. I have read the Bhagavad Gita... but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist."
Advertisement
Pinkett Smith ended the Twitter thread with a straightforward denial of the claims that she's a scientologist.
"I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist," she tweeted. "I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. NO ONE ELSE can hold that power."
I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I have prayed in mosques all over the world... but I am not a Muslim.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I have read the Bhagavad Gita... but I am not a Hindu.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
Pinkett Smith's statements come after Remini told the Daily Beast that Smith was a practicing Scientologist.
"I know Jada's in. I know Jada's in. She’s been in Scientology a long time," Remini recently told the Daily Beast. "I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time."
Pinkett Smith's response is a reminder that we shouldn't be so quick to jump to conclusions, though. It sounds like she has an appreciation for a variety of faiths, but that doesn't make her a member of all of them.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement