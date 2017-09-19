Story from Pop Culture

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Leah Remini's Claim That She's A Scientologist

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Tim Hunter/Newspix/Getty Images.
Jada Pinkett Smith is firing back against Leah Remini's claims that she is a Scientologist.
In a series of tweets early Tuesday, Pinkett Smith explains that she's learned about and participated in the traditions of various religions, but that doesn't make her a member of all of them.
"I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish," the actress tweeted. "I have prayed in mosques all over the world... but I am not a Muslim. I have read the Bhagavad Gita... but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist."
Pinkett Smith ended the Twitter thread with a straightforward denial of the claims that she's a scientologist.
"I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist," she tweeted. "I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. NO ONE ELSE can hold that power."
Pinkett Smith's statements come after Remini told the Daily Beast that Smith was a practicing Scientologist.
"I know Jada's in. I know Jada's in. She’s been in Scientology a long time," Remini recently told the Daily Beast. "I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time."
Pinkett Smith's response is a reminder that we shouldn't be so quick to jump to conclusions, though. It sounds like she has an appreciation for a variety of faiths, but that doesn't make her a member of all of them.
