What Equal Pay Day Looks Like For Native American Women

The significant lack of data on the jobs and earnings of Native women makes it difficult to paint a comprehensive portrait of the challenges they are facing. Part of that lack is due to the group's small numbers (American Indians and Alaska Natives make up just 2% of the U.S. population); and part is due to the long history of racism and exclusion of Native Americans by the U.S. government. AAUW adds that marginalization, disproportionately high rates of unemployment , and violence against Native women contribute to their bleak financial picture.