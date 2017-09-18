LGBTQ People Are Sharing Self-Love Photos On Twitter & It's So Heartwarming

A new LGBT hashtag has gone viral on Twitter and we can't get enough of the beautiful posts. The #ItsTheLGBT hashtag states: "We’re here, we’re proud, and we look amazing, dammit." The hashtag is primarily being used by teens and it's so heartwarming to see them publicly embrace their sexuality.
#ItsTheLGBT follows on the heels of other LGBTQ pride hashtags including #BiTwitter, #PanTwitter, and #BlackGaySlay. There was also the loathsome #HeterosexualPrideDay, which trended worldwide in June because certain cisgender straight people believe they're oppressed. (Yes, really.)
But bigotry won't stop LGBTQ pride on social media or elsewhere. #ItsTheLGBT "is here to stand against all detractors and protect young, out LGBT people with its overwhelming joy, warmth and acceptance," according to Pink News.
Looking at these posts and photos, it's nearly impossible to not smile.
#itsthelgbt in the words of diana ross, “IM COMIIING OUUUT” ?️???? pic.twitter.com/oXf0BkudA9— zachariah ??? (@zachclarknola) September 17, 2017
If you're gay and you know it and you really wanna show it, join the hashtag— mae ⚢ (@thegaycatlady) September 16, 2017
? #itsthelgbt pic.twitter.com/RtfbdSEvZR
hi i am trans and emo ⚰️ #itsthelgbt pic.twitter.com/iKzqGRbaSz— tyler 7 (@hesitantalien) September 17, 2017
Some of the teens have never participated in an LGBTQ-pride viral hashtag and they were thrilled to get on board.
I've always wanted to participate in one of these !! #itsthelgbt pic.twitter.com/fBa0CchV2S— k (@kay____n) September 17, 2017
First time jumping on the hashtags. But anyways, hey ?? #itsthelgbt pic.twitter.com/M8oFESUchf— Marina Garza (@mmichellegarza) September 17, 2017
First week out, first tag lol #itsthelgbt ??? pic.twitter.com/KiQyj0ObRQ— liv visage (@livc98) September 17, 2017
Others are pros at the pride hashtag game and were happy to have another opportunity to express themselves.
another gay hashtag for another gay girl #itsthelgbt pic.twitter.com/E8LylkA09t— NIS ? (@Anisaclopez) September 17, 2017
According to ScienceDaily.com, the average coming out age in 1991 was 25 and today it's 16, so teens are slowly but surely beginning to feel more comfortable being open about their sexuality. But that doesn't mean it's easy: A 2015 report from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that LGBTQ teens are more likely to be bullied than their heterosexual peers.
The #ItsTheLGBT hashtag is inspiring because these teens are actively celebrating themselves and one another, and it's a beautiful display of self-love and solidarity.
