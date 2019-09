Kate McKinnon Makes First Public Appearance With Her Girlfriend

During her acceptance speech, McKinnon said that "being part of this season of SNL is the most meaningful thing I will ever do." Although she kills it in every sketch, McKinnon most memorably portrayed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who she thanked last night for her "grace and grit." In the post-election episode, McKinnon dressed as Clinton and performed an emotional rendition of Leonard Cohen's song "Hallelujah." She concluded the performance by telling viewers, "I'm not giving up and neither should you."